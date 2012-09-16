New Riedel MN-GV-2 integrates Grass Valley 3G cameras into MediorNet infrastructure

Riedel Communications and Grass Valley unveiled the new MediorNet interface card for integrating Grass Valley cameras into MediorNet fiber networks at IBC2012.

The new MediorNet MN-GV-2 card allows users to network Grass Valley 3G camera systems and base station, including the LDK and the new LDX series cameras, via MediorNet. This provides a solution for routing bi-directional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data through the MediorNet fiber infrastructure.

MediorNet’s network approach allows the free assignment of cameras to any base station/CCU within the network, providing flexibility in setups and eliminating the need for re-wiring when production configurations change. In addition, the network’s point-to-multipoint capability allows a camera video signal to be routed to several outputs.

Ultimately, the Grass Valley camera system becomes an integrated part of the MediorNet backbone solution for signal distribution. The MediorNet MN-GV-2 card provides two Grass Valley 3G fiber ports that either connect to Grass Valley cameras or base stations. The card fits into MediorNet Modular Mainframes occupying a single card slot with at least two high-speed ports.