Digital Rapids announces upcoming support for MPEG-DASH spec

Digital Rapids has announced plans to support the MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) specification in upcoming new products.

MPEG-DASH support will be initially available in Digital Rapids' upcoming new solutions powered by the Kayak workflow technology platform, including version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager high-volume media processing software and the StreamZ Live Broadcast integrated broadcast/multi-screen live encoder.

Now ratified as an ISO standard, MPEG-DASH was designed to provide a universal standard for adaptive bit rate (ABR) delivery while incorporating the best elements of existing proprietary ABR technologies.

Digital Rapids' MPEG-DASH encoding capabilities will include support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD audio technologies within the MPEG-DASH specification, enabling content providers to pair high-quality audio with superior video experiences across a broad range of viewing devices.

Digital Rapids is a member of the DASH Industry Forum, a collection of more than 50 companies supporting and promoting the MPEG-DASH specification.