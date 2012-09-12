Digital Rapids announces upcoming support for MPEG-DASH spec
Digital Rapids has announced plans to support the MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) specification in upcoming new products.
MPEG-DASH support will be initially available in Digital Rapids' upcoming new solutions powered by the Kayak workflow technology platform, including version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager high-volume media processing software and the StreamZ Live Broadcast integrated broadcast/multi-screen live encoder.
Now ratified as an ISO standard, MPEG-DASH was designed to provide a universal standard for adaptive bit rate (ABR) delivery while incorporating the best elements of existing proprietary ABR technologies.
Digital Rapids' MPEG-DASH encoding capabilities will include support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD audio technologies within the MPEG-DASH specification, enabling content providers to pair high-quality audio with superior video experiences across a broad range of viewing devices.
Digital Rapids is a member of the DASH Industry Forum, a collection of more than 50 companies supporting and promoting the MPEG-DASH specification.
