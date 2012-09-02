Visual Unity to introduce 4K Gateway

Visual Unity will launch 4K Gateway, a portable device for real-time low-latency video streaming up to 3-D 4K, at IBC2012.

Online 4K digital video offers about four times the resolution of the most widely-used HD television format, and 24 times that of a standard broadcast TV signal. The 4K Gateway device allows film, post production and visualization companies to harness the power of 4K over unlimited bandwidth and distance in collaborative environments.

To develop 4K Gateway, Visual Unity worked in with Czech academic association CESNET and Prague-based independent post-production facility ACE.

Operating over dedicated photonic networks or shared Internet, the 4K Gateway offers low latency of less than 1ms plus networking delay, thus ensuring a truly interactive experience. Higher buffering can be optionally selected to compensate for high network jitter or for special applications.

See Visual Unity at IBC2012 Stand 3.B60.