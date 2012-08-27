Codex Digital to feature Onboard S digital media recorder
Codex Digital will make the European debut of the Onboard S digital media recorder at IBC2012.
The company will feature Onboard S digital media recorder’s newly announced support for ARRIRAW and Canon Raw.
Based in London, Codex Digital designs and manufactures high-end digital equipment for motion picture and television production. Its products include high-resolution media recorders and a range of media management stations to manage the entire workflow of a digital production from set to post production.
See Codex Digital at IBC2012 Stand 11.F41.
