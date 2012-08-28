Rohde & Schwarz DVS to feature CLIPSTER DI version 5

Rohde & Schwarz DVS will showcase version 5 of its CLIPSTER DI workstation featuring enhanced 3-D performance at IBC2012.

Additionally, CLIPSTER's new render pipeline speeds up the Digital Cinema Packages (DCP) remastering process by up to eight times compared to current speeds.

When it comes to DCI workflows in particular, editors suffer massive losses in time due to complex decoding and encoding stages. DCP remastering processes are time-consuming, particularly in companies working to tight timescales. With CLIPSTER's new render pipeline, the DCI remastering process is an easy feat.

A new DCI validation tool also makes DCI workflows more user-friendly. CLIPSTER version 5 features extensive, easy-to-use DCP test functions enabling Digital Cinema Packages to be verified to ensure compliance with all DCI standards and to confirm they can be played back on popular DCI players.

