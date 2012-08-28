Eyeheight to feature newly announced multi-standard auto-legalizing color corrector

Eyeheight will highlight its newly announced CC-3G auto-legalizing color corrector at IBC2012.

The CC-3G is designed for use in digital cinema production, post and presentation as well as high-end television. Compatible with 3Gb/s infrastructures, it accepts all commonly used standards from interlaced 525/625-line standard definition up to progressive 1080-line 50-frame and 1080-line 60-frame high definition.



The CC-3G allows fast adjustment of color balance to ensure visual consistency between adjacent sequences and throughout a program. An integral legalizer automatically conforms outgoing signals fully to user-defined standard output parameters or to the default EBU Technical Recommendation R103-2000.

This is a vital concern given the potential of equipment operating in YUV color space to exceed the levels specified by broadcasters and transmission service-providers for content delivery through RGB-based and composite networks.



See Eyeheight at IBC2012 Stand 8.B97.