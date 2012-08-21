Primestream to showcase newly released FORK Xchange Suite 1.5

Primestream will demonstrate its newly released FORK Xchange Suite 1.5, which gives broadcasters instant Web access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows, Mac or iOS device, at IBC2012.

FORK Xchange Suite 1.5, an add-on to Primestream's FORK software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows, contains new capabilities for creating subclips and markers, as well as an upload manager, extended metadata functionality and multitrack audio control.

In FORK Xchange Suite 1.5, subclips can now be created directly from the Xchange Suite using the new Assemble module, an interface for creating subclips and markers. Users can review material and select portions of the media to deliver to remote sites; they also can create and submit markers and subclips through Assemble from a desktop PC and/or iPad.

See Primestream at IBC2012 Stand 7.D21.