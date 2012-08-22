BHV Broadcast to highlight enhanced TallyHo!, Video Ghost

BHV Broadcast will show an upgraded model of its Video Ghost phantom power system and an enhanced version of the TallyHo! wireless on-air indicator for video switchers.

BHV Broadcast’s Video Ghost was developed as a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional batteries. It brings phantom power to the digital video world. The unit now provides a hefty 65W of power at 12V for camera head-ends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital video coaxial cable. Equally at home with SD or HD signals, it can also be used to power composite to SDI converters at the camera. At IBC2012, the company will unveil Video Ghost with a camera attachment using the V-lock universal mounting system.

BHV Broadcast also will demonstrate an enhanced version of TallyHo!, a wireless tally indicator system that offers camera operators reliable remote on-air indication in the field. This unique design consists of a base station with direct interface to the local video switcher and a set of camera hot-shoe mounted receiver modules.

See BHV Broadcast at IBC2012 Stand 9.A14.