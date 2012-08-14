Broadcast Pix to unveil Video Control Center 3.1 software

Broadcast Pix will release its Video Control Center 3.1 software at IBC2012.

The latest version of Video Control Center, which is now available, delivers PowerAux multi-screen support for 1 M/E systems, Multi-Lingual Fluent-View features, support for Grass Valley K2 servers and other enhancements.

Using a system’s program output and dual PowerAux outputs, three “programs” of different content can be generated using a 1 M/E Granite or Mica system. Each can have up to six key layers on top.

This is well suited to driving any combination of image magnification (I-MAG) screens, Internet feeds and live television productions, because the multi-screen technology maintains one frame of constant delay across all outputs for continual lip sync throughout the presentation.

Multi-Lingual Fluent-View is a local language user interface that provides support for English, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish and other languages.

See Broadcast Pix at IBC2012 Stand 7.B20.