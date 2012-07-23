Telestream appoints GDI as Episode, Wirecast distributor

Telestream has signed a new distribution agreement with Graphics Distribution (GDI) in Milwaukee for distribution of its desktop products in North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, GDI will serve as a distributor of Telestream’s Episode encoding software and Wirecast live streaming production software.

GDI has been distributing hardware and software products to professional video and audio resale channels since 2001. GDI’s range of services consists of sales, technical support and rapid order processing along with financing, personalized service and tracking for shipments. GDI is a value-added distributor for several Telestream partner products, including Matrox and ViewCast.

“The addition of Telestream's Wirecast 4 and Episode 6 encoding and transcoding software to GDI's existing Matrox and ViewCast hardware lines will offer our channels bundling opportunities to create powerful encoding and streaming solutions with single point-of-purchase convenience,” said GDI general manager Scott Whitcomb.