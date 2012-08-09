AmberFin to highlight Unified Quality Control, iCR content ingest-transcoding system

AmberFin will highlight how its Unified Quality Control (UQC) can increase confidence in the quality of media files, reduce cost linked to productions and add value to the whole diversity of media products a facility creates.

Alongside the latest enhancements to its UQC system, AmberFin will showcase the latest developments in its iCR file-based content ingest and transcoding system. Addressing enterprise level applications, AmberFin will make the European debut of iCR's multi-transcode option, which enables users to run up to eight different transcode nodes simultaneously on a single PC, thereby reducing the cost per channel while achieving better use of their PC hardware.

AmberFin iCR's new multi transcode option brings increased quality, improved productivity and ease of integration to iCR users. Scalable across both CPUs and networks, iCR's multi-transcode option can be configured with one, two, four or eight nodes to allow users to choose the right configuration for their applications and budgets.

See AmberFin at IBC2012 Stand 7.J39.