Vimond to showcase new control center

At IBC2012, Vimond will showcase a beta version of its Vimond Control Center (VCC) video workflow management tool.



VCC is a Web interface to manage the Vimond media platform. It builds on the robust nature of the platform's previous graphical user interfaces, but simplifies the publishing workflow.

VCC was designed for broadcasters in search of an optimal workflow for publishing premium and free content directly to end users, as well as content distributors seeking to broaden their offering and provide catch-up services.



VCC focuses on multiscreen deployments by supporting publication of compelling TV services across all screens. It breaks down various OTT production elements into manageable workflows. VCC uses tagging functionality to simplify the process of managing hundreds of hours of content.

See Vimondat IBC Stand 14.B10.