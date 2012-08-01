SGL to highlight new FlashNet interface, FlashBrowse 3

At IBC2012, SGL will show the Web-based interface for its FlashNet archive system for the first time in Europe.

The company also will unveil its new FlashBrowse 3 client-based Web tool to the European market. SGL's open system architecture provides broadcasters, post-production facilities and news/sport organizations with reliable, scalable systems with substantial cost and workflow benefits.

Using SGL FlashNet, broadcasters and content owners can now easily archive and restore material for smaller projects that fall outside of the sphere of the controlling MAM or automation systems. The new FlashNet GUI's tools allow the user to bundle material as required before archiving to any configured FlashNet disk or tape group. Users can also archive and restore Avid content for non-Interplay shared environments. Powered by SGL's FlashBrowse, content can be sent to the archive directly from an Avid editor and restored via this simple Web interface.

See SGL at IBC2012 Stand 7.J15A.