Clear-Com Debuts New Intercom Offerings for the Tempest®2400 Wireless Family at BroadcastAsia 2012

SINGAPORE, JUNE 20, 2012 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, will introduce its Tempest®2400 with Seamless Roaming capability and Tempest2400 MasterBelt digital wireless intercom to the Asia market at BroadcastAsia 2012 (Booth 4R2-06). Offering many of the same advanced features, reliability and robustness as all members of the Tempest intercom family, the Tempest2400 Seamless Roaming and Tempest2400 MasterBelt add even more coverage options for users—from broadcasters working multi-venue sporting events to those requiring ultra-portable communications.

Tempest2400 with Seamless Roaming

Ideal for large venues separated by sizeable distances such as multi-studio complexes and sports arenas, Seamless Roaming gives broadcasters the ability to move freely and wirelessly from one coverage area to another without interference or dropout of intercom communication. With the Seamless Roaming feature, BeltStation users can migrate between as many as 16 different Tempest2400 BaseStations (coverage areas or zones). This allows audio professionals to focus on critical production cues, rather than having to change the settings on their wireless BeltStations when moving within a venue. Both Seamless Roaming and iSelect Roaming are available to accommodate virtually every application need.

Tempest2400 BaseStations are linked together with the newest ZSync (Zero Synchronization) Technology. The ZSync Technology provides a zero-sync reference that coordinates the hopping patterns of all connected BaseStations every time the system is powered up, irrespective of random time variation in power-up sequences. This provides improved system performance and a seamless wireless experience.

Tempest2400 MasterBelt

Ideal for mobile productions, the Tempest2400 MasterBelt offers most of the advanced features, reliability and robustness of the Tempest2400 rack-mount BaseStation within the form of a compact, portable package, enabling users to coordinate and communicate hands-free. It can be paired with any standard Tempest2400 CP-222 two-channel BeltStation to create a full-featured two-channel system operating in 80MHz of spectrum in the 2.4-GHz band. The MasterBelt itself also functions as a BeltStation, allowing communications between up to six full-duplex wireless users. As with all Tempest wireless systems, it does not interfere with traditional wireless microphone, IFB or in-ear monitor systems that operate in the UHF band.

Designed to be comfortable, rugged and robust, the MasterBelt and all Tempest BeltStations can operate in harsh weather conditions and are protected by a durable, weather-resistant ABS co-polymer blend with a high-performance polyurethane overmold. The MasterBelt includes a rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery capable of up to eight hours of operation or can be powered by three standard AA alkaline batteries as a backup, providing four hours of operations.

All of the Tempest2400 family of products are designed with Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) technology, which utilizes a narrow signal band that is continually changing frequencies to burn through RF noise and interference. Due to the FHSS technology, the Tempest system does not compete with signals from other 2.4 GHz wireless devices, minimizing frequency coordination and enabling flawless performance. Moreover, the wireless system features state-of-the-art 2xTX Transmission Voice Data Redundancy, which sends each packet of audio data twice on different frequencies and through different antennas, ensuring uninterrupted audio communications.

As with all Tempest systems, the Tempest2400 offers three different modes of operations—normal, shared and split. All modes are supported under the Seamless Roaming function. A single Tempest2400 in normal mode can support between one and five full-duplex wireless users who always need to speak on the intercom system. However, in split or shared mode, an unlimited number of users can monitor the conversation and share talk capability. A combination of Tempest systems operating in either normal or shared mode can co-exist in the same environment for the ultimate in flexibility.

