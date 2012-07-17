Crystal Vision to debut new chromakeyer

At IBC2012 Crystal Vision will unveil Safire 3, its first new chromakeyer in five years.

Working with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, the new Safire 3 real-time chromakeyer is suitable for the most demanding applications and joins the company’s existing Safire HD 2 and Safire chromakeyers.

Safire 3’s enhanced chromakeying uses a sophisticated algorithm to deliver excellent results with minimal sensitivity to camera noise. New key processing features add even more realism to the key, with shaping and softening of edges, key noise reduction, color spill processing and two-dimensional compensation for uneven illumination of the backdrop with separate corrections for linear and radial lighting problems.

Safire 3 also offers improved auto-setup that can use multiple points on the backdrop as well as on the foreground object, such as the presenter, to set up optimized processing. Safire 3 includes color correction and video delay functionality, previously provided by separate products and useful for aiding system integration.

See Crystal Vision at IBC2012 Stand 2.B11.