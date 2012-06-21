Autodesk offers free trial of Smoke

Prior to its full release this fall, Autodesk is offering professionals a free three-month trial of its new Smoke 2013 video editing software for the Mac (http://usa.autodesk.com/smoke-for-mac). This latest version was introduced in April and provides a full suite of editing and visual effects tools that can now be run on a laptop or workstation computer.

The free pre-release trial download is available here.

The radical redesign of Smoke software is based on customer feedback and market research, according to Marc Petit, senior vice president of Media & Entertainment at Autodesk. Since the debut, the Smoke design team has continued to enhance the software with new features.

“The three-month pre-release trial period will afford users the opportunity to not only experiment with the unified editing and effects workflow, but also to provide additional feedback to our developers,” he said.

Smoke works with the latest generation of Apple iMac and MacBook Pro systems. Smoke 2013 will launch in September 2012 for $3,495 per license.

Among the key features:

- An intuitive all-in-one creative workflow that combines track-based editorial, industry-standard editing conventions and proven Autodesk creative tools

- ConnectFX, node-based compositing inside the timeline for high-end effects and advanced compositing without leaving the editorial environment

- A toolset of high-end finishing tools, Action for true 3D compositing, the Colour Warper for professional grading and color matching, the Master Keyer for one-click chroma keying and stereoscopic 3D editing and effects

- MediaHub, offering the ability to work natively with common formats to allow comprehensive project management.

- Runs on most Apple iMac and MacBook Pro systems using high-bandwidth Thunderbolt storage and IO bringing true high-end video effects to flexible desktop and mobile workflows