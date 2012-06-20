7thSense thinks ‘out of the box’ with new Delta Nano

World’s most affordable uncompressed 4:4:4 media server

7thSense Design announces the arrival of Delta Nano – a new, affordable media server that delivers full uncompressed 4:4:4 video playback at a freshly accessible price point.

Based on the core technology that drives 7thSense’s existing Delta range, Delta Nano comes in either a 1U rack-mount or small form-factor box chassis, and can store between 5 and 20 minutes of 4:4:4 video data. The unit has a single DVI/HDMI output and supports all standard frame-rates up to 30fps.

Ian Macpherson, Managing Director, 7thSense, says the new player takes the company into new market sectors. “Delta Nano is the perfect solution in places where people watch just a few minutes of looping media, for example to support a museum exhibit, to run information points in theme parks and other attractions, or to drive kiosks in showroom and retail digital signage applications.

“For this reason we have kept everything simple. Delta Nano has a new, web-based user interface which is easy to use, so content houses can simply copy their uncompressed TGA sequence output from After Effects or similar straight into the box, rather than go through laborious encode processing for MPG.

“Delta Nano is not aimed at multi-screen projection – that’s the job of our flagship Delta product – but you can sync two or more Nanos together, so that multiple kiosks can play the same show synchronously if required. There are also real-time warp and blend functions for display matching.”

Delta Nano delivers stereo audio alongside the video content, while its built-in software – accessible in a browser-based GUI via the product’s built-in TCP/IP connection – offers an easy to use interface for rapid show creation. Movies, still images, sound and text can all be easily combined and edited in a familiar non-linear editing workflow.

Delta Nano made its global debut at the InfoComm show in Las Vegas in June, where 7thSense supported the booth of one of its long-standing technology partners, Norway’s projectiondesign on booth N1351.

“This amazing little device delivers uncompressed HD video and show creation – all from a box that takes up the minimum of rack space or simply sits on the back of a flat-panel display.”

7thSense will also be showcasing real-world applications of Delta Nano at the company’s freshly opened Experience Centre, based at its newly opened International headquarters.