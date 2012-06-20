Music Mix Mobile (M3) Chooses Aphex® Model 188 Microphone Preamp for High-Profile Television Programs and Broadcast Events

— Aphex® 188 mic preamps that combine high efficiency with great sound for a variety of M3’s projects —

Music Mix Mobile (M3), a New Jersey/California-based remote recording, mixing and production company, are one of the most in-demand audio teams in the country, and their services have helped several television programs and large-scale events broadcast the highest quality audio. Such programs include The GRAMMY®s, The Latin GRAMMY®s, VH1 Storytellers, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Colbert Report, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’s live broadcast from the University of North Carolina, and the 2012 concert event commemorating the bestowing of The Gershwin Prize, among many others. A key part of M3’s signal chain is the Aphex® Model 188 Microphone Preamp, included as part of their recording and post-production infrastructure.

“The Aphex 188 is crucial to making the signal chain work efficiently and effectively,” states Joel Singer, Chief Engineer for M3. “We chose the Aphex 188 because it solves so many of the challenges that come with working on complex music programs in remote broadcast situations,” he says. “We can get 96 channels of microphones into a single 24-space rack, and that saves us critical space and weight. We can control the mic-pre’s remotely, which increases efficiency, and they have digital outputs, which further reduces space that would otherwise have been taken up with A-to-D converters. And the 188 sounds fantastic – they’re incredibly clear sounding and very musical. Combine that with all of the operational efficiencies they offer and the amount of functionality you get for the price and you see that they’re the best choice for this kind of work. That’s also why we have another 128 channels of Aphex 188s for our West Coast office. It’s a great device.”

The Aphex Model 188 provides eight high-quality Aphex transformer-coupled mic preamps in a 1U rack-mount chassis. Like the popular Aphex 1788A, all settings of the Model 188 can be remote controlled via Ethernet or MIDI, using the 1788A-RC remote or the 1788SW control software (PC and Mac). It can also be controlled via the Aphex 5200 interface from an Avid Pro Tools or Yamaha control surface. The Model 188 has an eight channel analog output as well as two ADAT Optical outputs, each carrying eight channels of audio. The two outputs can be used for redundant operation, or in combination for 2X sampling rates (SMUX).