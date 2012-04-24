Analog Way names new Global Customer Service and After Sales Support Director

Analog Way, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative image converters and presentation switchers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jérôme Tancray as new Global Customer Service & After Sales Support Director.

Prior to joining Analog Way, Jérôme worked in the medical instrumentation sector where he gained extensive experience in Customer Service. His position involved varied tasks, from on field technical support, to the development and implementation of training programs and service offers.

Taking lead of Analog Way’s Technical Support divisions, Jérôme’s mission will include the introduction of new tools and value added services to improve both pre-sales and after-sales service provided to Analog Way’s customers.

“I’m thrilled to now be part of Analog Way, a blossoming high-end manufacturer in the Pro A/V field, which is a fascinating sector”, comments Jérôme Tancray. “My mission at Analog Way is to take Customer Service to the next level with the intention of being more pro-active and closer to our customers’ requirements.”

Talking about the appointment of Jérôme Tancray, Adrien Corso, Analog Way's CEO, says: "We are thrilled to welcome Jérôme as new Customer Service and After Sales Support Director. His expertise in BtoB customer support management will be instrumental in the development of improved Customer Service for Analog Way's customers and partners worldwide."