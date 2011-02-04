AVIOM PROMOTES GARY LEE TO DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL SALES

Aviom (ISE Booth 1E114), the exclusive developer of the world's most powerful audio transport protocol, A-Net®, is pleased to announce that Gary Lee has been appointed the Director of Global Sales, a new role that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Aviom sales organization as a whole.

Lee has been with Aviom since the beginning and has been instrumental in building Aviom’s success in the U.S. “Gary’s proven understanding of the sales channel, Aviom’s partners and resellers, as well as the experience of the end user, has led to his success in selling Aviom products into various market segments,” says Aviom’s president and CEO, Carl Bader.

In this new role, Lee will work directly with Aviom's internal and external sales force, as well as with senior management, to formulate and implement worldwide sales strategies.

Aviom pioneered personal mixing with its Pro16® Monitor Mixing System and continues to break new ground with the revolutionary Pro64® Series of audio networking products. With tens of thousands of products in the field today, Aviom has set the standard for high performance, scalable digital solutions. All Aviom systems harness the power of A-Net®, Aviom's innovative digital audio technology that simplifies system design while enhancing flexibility and fidelity. All Aviom products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the USA.