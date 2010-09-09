CHRISTIE UNVEILS NITRO SOLUTIONS DIGITAL LUMINAIRES UP TO 20,000 LUMENS

Christie, an award-winning visual technologies company, is pleased to announce the release of a new product series, Christie Nitro Solutions digital luminaires. The modular series of motorized moving yokes can provide up to 20,000 ANSI lumens of video projection, creating high brightness imagery on any surface from anywhere. With the optional Xenon or LED lighting heads, the system can produce up to 50,000 lumens of lighting. Nitro Solutions can be installed at ground level or rigged to a truss, and are ideal for building projection, architectural lighting and cityscapes, houses of worship, theme parks, and live events such as concerts and theater presentations.

"No other solution on the market gives you the ability to use up to a 20,000 ANSI lumens video projector on a moving yoke," said Joel St-Denis, product manager for Business Products at Christie. "Currently, none of our competitors go beyond 10,000 lumens. The brilliance of 20,000 lumens cuts through a lot of ambient and stray light from other sources and leaves you with bright and beautiful imagery."

Christie Nitro Solutions offer two motorized yoke options: a dual-arm yoke for larger video projectors ranging from 12,000 to 20,000 ANSI lumens, and a single-arm yoke for projectors ranging from 5,700 to 15,000 ANSI lumens. The modular approach of Christie Nitro Solutions expands the effectiveness of the moving yoke platform by allowing the user to deploy the yoke with either a video projector or light head. Other features include DMX512 control and a quick lock attachment system for easy set up and take down.

"Christie projectors display images on more than just flat surfaces. Many of the incredible video effects you've seen during the Olympic Games ceremonies or at the Shanghai World Expo are projected onto very irregular surfaces," concluded St-Denis. "Now, with Nitro Solutions digital luminaires, Christie projectors can shoot big, bright and vivid images and videos, using a motorized platform, onto virtually any surface anywhere."

Christie Nitro Solutions will ship with a three year warranty and Christie's renowned service and support. The products will be available in November 2010 and will display at PLASA 2010, Hall 1, D24.

About Christie(r)

Christie is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images.