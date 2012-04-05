LYNX Technik to Debut Four yellobrik® 4-Channel CWDM Multiplexers / Demultiplexers at NAB 2012

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launching four new passive CWDM multiplexers / demultiplexers at NAB 2012 booth N4433. The four new bricks expand the ever-growing yellobrik line of compact signal processor solutions.

The new CWDM multiplexers / demultiplexers are devices that can accept, combine, transmit and receive up to four fiber optic signals over a single link. Therefore, several signals can share a single fiber optic link. A single unit can perform multiplexer as well as demultiplexer functions.

The four models include the OCM 1841, OCM 1842, OCM 1843 and OCM 1844. These four multiplexers support various Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing (CWDM) wavelengths from 1270 nm to 1610 nm. Each model has four channels that are each assigned to a different wavelength.

These new yellobriks use passive optical technology to multiplex or demultiplex a number of optical carrier signals onto a single optical fiber by using different wavelengths of laser light. This technique also facilitates bidirectional communications over a single strand of fiber.

All four yellobriks feature an optical UPG port which facilitates cascading the four modules together for a total of up to 16 channels. The modules can be used standalone or integrated into a 19” rack using a rack tray option, which is ideal for system installations.

These new 4-channel CWDM multiplexers complement the two 9-channel multiplexers that are already available in the yellobrik range.

“We always aim to offer our customers practical choices and options when it comes to our technology,” comments Winfried Deckelmann CEO of LYNX Technik. “Our current 9-channel multiplexer / demultiplexer devices may be too large for small installations therefore we are now offering a range of smaller 4-channel building blocks.”

The new yellobrik CWDM Multiplexers / DeMultiplexers will be on display for the first time at NAB 2012 booth N4433. They are available for ordering now and will ship at the end of April 2012.