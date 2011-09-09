Envivio Showcases the Success of Its Unique Approach for the Delivery of TV without Boundaries at IBC 2011

New Customers and Products Further Strengthen Envivio’s Leading Position in Delivering the Highest QoE, Future-Proof TV to Any Screen, Through Any Network, at Any Time

AMSTERDAM, 9 September, 2011 (IBC Stand 1.D73) – Envivio, a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced expansion of its product line and new customer deployments at IBC 2011, demonstrating the company’s continued success based on its unique approach for the TV without Boundaries™ environment.

Service providers need a converged solution to deliver services to both traditional TV and multiscreen devices. Envivio’s unique, software-centric approach, leveraging industry-standard hardware, was built from the ground up for this environment. As a result, Envivio can deliver superior Quality of Experience (QoE), reduce costs of operations, improve time to service for the latest new devices, and support the broadest range of video formats. Envivio’s product innovations announced and demonstrated at IBC 2011 include:

-Version 3.0 of Envivio 4Caster™ C4 Gen III multi-profile encoding/transcoding solution that adds MPEG-2 codec and IP statmux capabilities to support the satellite and cable markets

-Second generation Envivio Halo™ Network Media Processor for content packaging and protection that enables the rapid deployment of new services and provides a digital TV experience on new devices

Customer momentum is strong, as illustrated by Envivio’s multiple new customer announcements:

-Belgacom TV Everywhere service is powered by NSN using Envivio 4Caster C4 encoders, along with the Envivio 4Manager™ network management solution

-Globecast relies on 4Caster C4 encoders as it manages Orange France’s growing and innovative multi-screen service

-Stofa Denmark’s OTT service provides more than 70 channels of first-run content on tablets, PCs and smartphones thanks to multi-profile 4Caster C4 encoders

“While the video world continues to evolve, our converged software-centric approach is ready right now to meet today’s needs of content and network owners and is built to scale to support tomorrow’s services,” said Julien Signès, Envivio’s president and CEO. “We believe that competitive hardware-centric approaches to TV everywhere are not scalable or flexible enough to satisfy the ever-changing requirements of multi-screen video services. We continue to prove that our converged approach is the ideal solution for TV without Boundaries.”

Show activity will extend beyond the IBC stand as Envivio’s 4Caster C4 encoder has been shortlisted for the CSI Product of the Year Award. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at IBC, room E-102, on Friday, 9 September 2011, at 6 p.m. Additionally, Signès will discuss MPEG DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) protocol at the MPEG Industry Forum networking reception on Saturday, 10 September, at 6pm at the Okura Hotel.

Envivio is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video-over-IP delivery. We design our solutions to remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio has amassed dozens of patents, pioneered video-over-IP methods, and led in the deployment of emerging standards and new technologies. Envivio’s customers include global tier-1 service providers, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, seven of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan.

