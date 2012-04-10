ToolsOnAir to showcase social media solution for broadcast, IPTV

ToolsOnAir has announced the latest in a series of powerful collaborations to enhance its just: Broadcast Suite of multichannel production tools for video broadcast professionals.

In cooperation with Munich-based Molden Media, ToolsOnAir will introduce just:social, the first application of its kind for integrating interactive social media into broadcast and IPTV. Based on ToolsOnAir's real-time graphics engine, just:social provides a comprehensive toolkit of social media integration for video broadcasters.

Molden Media's graphical applications, ranging from elections technology to multi-touch interactive screens, have been implemented by NBC International, ZDF, and other media outlets.

