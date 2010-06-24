VECTOR 3 REVAMPS MULTICHANNEL PLAYOUT

IBC 2010 Previews

New Vector MultiPlay product line leverages IT-based technology to

optimize playout resources for multichannel operations

Barcelona, Spain – Vector 3™, a pioneer in graphics and playout solutions, will be demonstrating at the IBC 2010 exhibition (Amsterdam from September 10 - 14, 2010) brand new Vector MultiPlay multichannel playout and management capabilities on Stand 7.C01.

Released in the Fall of 2009, several large broadcast facilities - Muz-TV Russia, Live TV in India, and TSA in Spain – have ordered Vector MultiPlay, integrating the power of classic broadcast playout with the flexibility of IT-based technology to optimize their broadcast infrastructure and redundancy management. “Vector MultiPlay makes the entire playout and back up workflow much more efficient. The MultiPlay architecture requires less hardware to manage production and redundancy and fewer resources to manage playout. This means broadcasters can allocate resources and budgets to expanding the operation, taking advantage of new channel opportunities,” remarks Roman Ceano, General Manager, Vector 3.

Based on IT hardware, Vector MultiPlay incorporates over 20-years of Vector 3 playout technology, including the full-range of Master Control Room capabilities, integrated Effects Engine, and dynamic Channel Branding with an integrated universal file format player that supports all SD/HD formats simultaneously. Designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters, the innovative distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multichannel playout. Modular in design, the advanced MultiPlay product line supports IT-based facilities ensuring scalability and flexibility for future channel and program expansion.

Highlights of Vector 3 Playout Automation Technology

• Centralized control and monitoring for unlimited channels

• SD/HD simulcasting with real-time upscaling and downscaling

• Automatic EPG generation

• Extensive Subtitle file support

• Aspect ratio management (AFD, RP-186 and WSS)

• Support for full-range of workflows, including 3D

• Play multiple video compressions and wrapper formats back-to-back

• Exceptional graphics with a full-effects engine

• IT compatible

• 1000 broadcast installations around the world

To book a private press appointment at IBC 2010, or obtain more information, please contact Janice Dolan at janice@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Vector 3

The Vector 3 team commands over 25-years of experience in developing leading graphics and playout solutions for broadcast. Boasting an impressive client list of over 900 broadcasters worldwide, Vector’s legendary solutions for playout are world-renowned for their unparallel reliability, tremendous scalability and outstanding performance.

Since its launch in the mid 1980’s, Vector 3 has focused its research and development on IT technologies for the broadcast industry. Their long-standing experience with process timing over computer platforms has given them exceptional expertise in developing on-air solutions that deliver broadcast timed playout with stunning image quality and active station branding.

The range of Vector 3 solutions and applications are implemented by today’s premier System Integrators, serving stations from the small one channel operation to the multi-site, multichannel broadcaster. For more information, please visit: http://www.vector3.tv.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 1 617.817.6595