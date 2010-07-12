Utah Scientific IBC2010 Preview

IBC2010

Utah Scientific

Stand 2.B20

Product Highlights at IBC2010

New Family of I/O Boards for UTAH-400 Routers

At IBC2010, Utah Scientific will introduce a new family of I/O boards for the UTAH-400 router to the European market. These new I/O boards will allow users to choose MADI audio and IP video input and output options in addition to the existing analog and digital video (up to 3G) and analog and digital audio options. Utah Scientific routing switchers include a full range of analog, digital, and HDTV systems with integrated high-density frame sizes from 8x8 to 1056x1056 (including the 144-frame in 9 RU, 288-frame in 16 RU, and 528-frame in 20 RU — all with 3G HD capability).

New Squeeze and Graphics Capabilities for MC-4000 Master Controller

Utah Scientific will demonstrate new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities for the MC-4000 high-end master control switcher. The company will also preview a new control panel option for the complete family of master control processors, and display the hugely successful Dot.Box multichannel packages introduced late last year. The MC-4000 Digital Master Control Processor is an integrated system for handling the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated, or automation-assisted operating environments.

New Extended Dot.Box Multichannel Packages

At IBC2010, Utah Scientific will show an extension of the Dot.Box family, a combined dual-channel master control and routing system that constitutes a complete, affordable solution for broadcasters moving to multichannel operation. The Dot.Box package, originally available with 32x32 and 64x64 router frames, has now been extended to include a 144x144 frame size. Both the Dot.Box 64 and 144 are wired for future expansion of inputs, outputs, and master control channels.

Dot.Box makes multichannel operation easy to implement, manage, and maintain — all at a surprisingly low cost. And with the new addition, the package can accommodate a wider range of routing requirements and facilitate the addition of more master control channels.

U-Con Configuration Software and R-Man Management Software

For Utah Scientific's control systems, IBC will be the European launch point for a major new release of the U-Con configuration software and R-Man management software. The new systems will be on display with many new features including a very sophisticated SNMP-compatible alarm monitoring and management facility — a valuable element in critical installations.

Company Overview:

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.