TVLogic Launches New 2D/Passive 3D Models At NAB 2011

Burbank, CA • March 7, 2011 – TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays, will exhibit two new 2D and 3D production and post-production monitors at NAB 2011 that incorporate a host of innovative features for 2D/3D cinema production and post-production. TVLogic combines the latest in flat-panel technology with their advanced video processing designs to provide reference displays that meet the demanding requirements of broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. The new 2D/3D models will join TVLogics’ multi-award winning range of professional video monitoring solutions ranging from quad 4.3” rack mount monitors to 56” 10bit 4K resolution displays and everything in between.

NEWTDM-243W/473W – features 24” and 47” (respectively) 2D and passive 3D LCD panels. These versatile broadcast and post-production monitors feature a passive micro-polarizing filter attached to 1920x1080 LED backlit LCD panels in concert with passive circular polarizing 3D glasses for seamless 2D or 3D viewing of one or multiple monitors. Full 12-bit video processing delivers smooth gray scale to the 10bit(D) LCDs. And a built-in 3D LUT with preset or user definable (via imported 3D LUTs) color spaces allows for highly accurate color visualization in 2D or 3D modes.

TheTDM-243W/473W can accept multiple 3D signal formats (3G, dual link L/R, filed sequential and side-by-side HD-SDI). Designed for broadcast OB, production, and post-production environments, the TDM-243W/473W accepts a wide variety of SD and HD digital and analog video formats. Additional features include Horizontal Flip, Internal Speaker (2W x 2), HDMI 1.4 support, Waveform/Vectorscope, Closed Captioning Support (CEA-608/708), H/V Delay, Markers and Safety, Embedded Audio Metering (8 ch), Timecode display (VITC & LTC), Auto Color Calibration Support, and more.

