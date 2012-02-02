Wohler Appoints Craig Newbury as Senior Sales Executive, EMEA

LONDON -- Feb. 2, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Craig Newbury to the position of senior sales executive, EMEA. Newbury, who has more than 15 years of experience in the media and broadcast industry, will be responsible for customer, partner, and internal corporate sales and will focus on extending Wohler's position and presence across the EMEA region.

"Craig's many strengths include a proven history of building trusted customer and channel partner relationships, as well as the ability to develop complex solution sales," said Terry Allford, business development and channel manager of Wohler EMEA. "With his experience in the EMEA market and his creativity in opening up new opportunities, Craig will be a valuable addition to our international sales team."

Prior to joining Wohler, Newbury served as U.K. area sales manager for Axon Digital Design, a manufacturer of modular audio and video signal processing platforms. Previously, Newbury held the position of sales executive at transcoding developer AmberFin, where he managed opportunities with major broadcasting organizations across the EMEA region. Newbury has also served in a technical presales and product specialist role at Snell & Wilcox (now Snell), and in operational roles at major U.K. playout centers such as Ascent Media Network Services and Technicolor Network Services.

Newbury, a member of the Royal Television Society, will be based in London and report directly to Allford.

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

