HARMAN's Studer Vista Remote Access Provides Vista Console Owners With Instant Support

NEW YORK, New York — Building on its steadfast commitment to providing the best customer support in the industry, HARMAN’s Studer is introducing Vista Remote Access for its Vista line of digital mixing consoles. Vista Remote Access allows Vista owners to access and manage their console from anywhere in the world at any time, all on a secure network.

Remote Access offers additional technical support directly from Studer factory-trained engineers, enabled with real-time monitoring and system interrogation of the user’s Vista system. The system can be used to address and support anything from system setup and configuration, to real-time screening of log files to identify problems with the Vista system, even during live productions.

The Remote Access operation is simple to set up and utilizes a closed network for maximum system security. Vista owners simply dedicate a PC or laptop as the Remote Access interface, which hosts the secure network connection. The computer hosts a third-party Remote Access application and the Studer Virtual Network Connection (VNC). At Studer, a technician uses the VNC connection as the secure portal to access the owner’s Vista system, giving them monitoring and control capabilities from their location.

Through the network security system, the PC or laptop provides Studer with direct access to the owner’s Vista without exposing it to the Internet or any form of open network. The Remote Access uses encryption and has a minimum of two levels of password protection, providing another layer of security and confidence.

Vista customers can take advantage of Remote Access at any point of ownership. If time and resources are limited, Studer technicians are able to walk the user through the system for training, or work together online to troubleshoot user or function-related questions. This is strong support for any facility or production working with new engineers, freelancer, or contractors who are not familiar with the Vista system or show configuration. It can also act as a tool to help users save time by allowing the Vista technician to prepare for a show or event.

Remote Access is available for any Studer Vista 5, Vista 5 SR, Vista 8, Vista 9, running V4.2.00 software or above. The latest software is available as a free upgrade. Interested Vista customers can contact their local Studer support center. The Remote Access package is included in all Extended Warranties purchased from Studer USA or a Studer Sales representative can add it to the customer’s system configuration at time of purchase.

