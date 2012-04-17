Fairlight goes Free with Solo software

Sydney, Australia, Wednesday April 11th, 2012 - Fairlight announced today the release of three versions of its Solo mouse-based editing program for educational and evaluation purposes.

* Solo.edu - a package for use in educational facilities and for students.

* Solo.prep - a companion product for Fairlight owners to prepare offline editing and tracklay.

* Solo.eval - an opportunity to sample the Fairlight product range natively.

While Fairlight post production software relies on its FPGA based Crystal Core accelerator card, the free versions of Solo use an emulation of the Crystal Core running on the host processor. "The features will be identical to that of Crystal Core based systems, but on a limited scale in terms of tracks and mixing capability" says CTO, Tino Fibaek.

Fibaek adds, "Solo provides a familiar native operating environment to other audio production systems while using the power of Fairlight's Dream operating system. GUI options include dual-screen operation with dedicated editing/mixing, or a single integrated screen with access to all vital production tools including editing, video, database, mixing and monitor controls."

As parts of Fairlight's support of industry training, educational institutions offering courses in media production will be provided with free copies of Solo.edu on request. New and existing Fairlight owners will be entitled to a free copy of Solo.prep for each system owned.

Solo will debut at NAB 2012 on the Fairlight booth, SL14305, and will be available soon on Fairlight's website.

About Fairlight

Fairlight is an Australian company with over 30 years experience in media production systems. The company designs and manufactures professional video and audio recording, editing and mixing systems offering both desktop, console and native user environments.

Fairlight has always been at the leading edge of development pioneering 3D sound and customised control surfaces. Fairlight systems are acknowledged by industry leaders as being the fastest control surfaces available and have received numerous awards over the years including two Scientific and Technical Academy Awards.

Fairlight products include the EVO mixing console, Xynergi desktop controller, Pyxis Video editor and Crystal Core FPGA accelerator.

For more information, contact Tino Fibaek, Chief Technical Officer.

Phone: +61 408 695 552.

Email: tino@fairlightau.com