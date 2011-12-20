Vaddio Regional Training Program to Launch January 1, 2012

Vaddio Training Program now to Include Online, On-site and Regional Courses

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (December 19, 2011) – Regional and online product training courses will be offered beginning January 1, 2012, in addition to the existing Camera Tracking Training classes. Vaddio Technical Trainer, Scott Rolfes, will conduct in-depth training on design, engineering, installation and techniques for integrating Vaddio equipment into a variety of applications. In addition, Bernadette Yard, Marketing and Training Coordinator, will also teach a sales and marketing curriculum.

“We understand the importance of training our dealers out in the field,” explained President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “And we know how difficult it is to travel to get the training you need. We are committed to offering the training and education to our dealers in the field so they can easily and effectively integrate our solutions into their designs.”

With these courses you will gain a professional and relevant understanding of Vaddio products, how they integrate into different environments, installation and design requirements, what products are necessary (or unnecessary), room limitations and how to manage the technology over time. The classes will be offered online, at Vaddio headquarters or regionally out in the field. Custom classes will also be available upon request.

To schedule a Vaddio training course please contact your local rep or go www.vaddio.com/training. For more information or details please contact Bernadette Yard at (763) 971-4466 or by email at byard@vaddio.com.

