Mewshop Talks Art of Editing with Keith Reamer

Editor of "The Music Never Stopped" and "I Shot Andy Warhol" offers behind-the-scenes tips and techniques to aspiring filmmakers and editors as this month’s Mewshop Artist in Residence

New York, New York – April 8, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital-training destination for postproduction and content creators, recently hosted Keith Reamer as this month’s Mewshop Artist in Residence. Reamer’s editorial resume includes, Cherien Dabis’s Cannes prizewinner, Amreeka; Mary Harron’s award-winning indie breakthrough, I Shot Andy Warhol; the Jim Kohlberg drama, The Music Never Stopped; and Maggie Greenwald’s upcoming magical fantasy, The Art of Love. The Artist in Residence (AiR) Program invites award-winning, distinguished editors and filmmakers into the classroom to share behind-the-scenes filmmaking tips, techniques, and advice with the industry’s aspiring talent. Keith screened his latest project, The Music Never Stopped, with Mewshop students – taking them behind the scenes to the cutting room floor, where the magic really happens. (See the AiR video interview with Keith Reamer at: http://vimeo.com/22049700.)

“What I really love about coming down to Mewshop as their Artist in Residence is the blast of unbridled enthusiasm and vitality of my dialogues with the students,” comments Keith Reamer. “It’s so unfettered. It’s all about the doing, the exploration of the great ‘what if’s’ in editing, the celebration of achievement and creative growth. I am sure I get just as much out of this experience as do the students!”

Mewshop’s Artist in Residence: Filmmaking’s Greats Visit the Classroom

The Artist in Residence Program (AiR) is a core component of Manhattan Edit Workshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive Course (http://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/). The Six-Week Intensive combines art and technology with guest lecturers who are leading filmmakers and editors, for real-world, comprehensive training in the latest postproduction tools from industry leaders, such as Apple®, Adobe® and Avid®. In an unparalleled training methodology, the AiR Program provides students with the opportunity to learn from and work with distinguished filmmakers and editors of all genres. Editors join the classroom for a private screening and breakdown of their work, while students are able to share and discuss their own edits for constructive feedback. Previous Artists in Residence have included Alan Heim (All That Jazz,* Network*), David Salter (Finding Nemo,* Toy Story 2), Andrew Mondshein (What's Eating Gilbert Grape?, Sixth Sense), Michael Berenbaum (Before Night Falls, Sex and the City), Bill Pankow (Drumline, The Untouchables*), and more.

About Keith Reamer

Keith Reamer’s numerous film credits as editor include Cherien Dabis’s Cannes prizewinner, Amreeka; The Ballad of Little Jo, starring Suzy Amis and Ian McKellen; the award-winning Appalachian musical-drama, Songcatcher, starring Aidan Quinn and Janet McTeer; and the upcoming, The Art of Love – all for director Maggie Greenwald; Ten Benny and Restaurant, both starring Adrien Brody and directed by Eric Bross; Mary Harron’s award-winning indie breakthrough, I Shot Andy Warhol, starring Lili Taylor, three-time Sundance award-winner; Three Seasons, starring Harvey Keitel and directed by Tony Bui; Hilary Brougher’s festival favorite, Stephanie Daley, starring Tilda Swinton, Melissa Leo, and Timothy Hutton; Alan Cumming’s Ghost Writer; Morgan J. Freeman’s thriller, Homecoming, starring Mischa Barton; and the upcoming Choose, with Katheryn Winnick. He has also edited a number of documentaries for film and television, including David Blaine: Magic Man, for ABC and the notorious swingers documentary, American Swing, for directors Matthew Kaufman and Jon Hart (released by Magnolia Pictures). His made-for-television movie credits include three projects with Maggie Greenwald, What Makes a Family, Get a Clue, and Comfort and Joy, as well as the CBS biopic, Martin and Lewis, with Sean Hayes and Jeremy Northam.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum have quickly won it the reputation of being New York’s premier postproduction teaching facility.

