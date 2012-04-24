Fourth Annual Mosart Broadcast Summit to be Held at Sky Deutschland

BERGEN, Norway -- April 24, 2012 -- Mosart Medialab sponsors the fourth annual Mosart Broadcast Summit, hosted by Sky Deutschland in Munich on May 25. The annual seminar gives Mosart(R) users a unique chance to meet and exchange information about how to "Work Smart."

Michael Jensen, chairman of the Mosart Broadcast Summit and head of studio output at TV2 Denmark, will preside over a day of presentations by Mosart customers, product architects and industry consultants. Highlights include:

- Pat McGuinness of SKY SPORT on building a new HD TV station in only 10 months

- Jeremy Bancroft of Media Asset Capital on the way "IT meets Broadcast"

- Andrew Heimbold of Reality Check Systems on new trends in graphics and creating graphics with Mosart(R)

- Neil Rowbottom of Spotted Zebra on how to tell your story with the help of touch screens and applets

- Mads Grønbæk, product architect with Mosart, on the latest developments and the roadmap

- Ralf Stoof, editor-in-chief of SKY SPORT on automated workflow seen from an Editor's point of view

The event will take place at The Mace, Betastraße 10F, 85774 Munich, next to the SKY SPORT facility. The Mosart Broadcast Summit 2012 is free of charge.

Further information on Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no or by phone at +47 55 90 80 70.

# # #

About Mosart

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV 2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV 2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, Global TV, and NRK are a few of its customers.

ENDS