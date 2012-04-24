New Avid Interplay Sphere extends boundaries of newsroom to the field

Avid unveiled its Avid Interplay Sphere, a real-time access solution that lets broadcast news professionals acquire, access, edit and finish stories anytime, from anywhere, at the 2012 NAB Show.

Leveraging a cloud-based architecture, Interplay Sphere gives contributors the freedom to work in a completely distributed environment that spans multiple locations and time zones. Interplay Sphere gives journalists the ability to craft stories wherever they’re actually happening and speed them to air while still maintaining full connectivity with the newsroom operation.

Interplay Sphere, along with Avid NewsCutter and Media Composer video editing software, provides distributed production capabilities allowing journalists to access and edit video footage captured at the scene of breaking news along with media files from any other Interplay Sphere-connected location. This effectively extends the boundaries of Avid’s editing technology and workflow capabilities beyond the traditional newsroom to wherever the most important stories are happening.