Linear Acoustic(R) Introduces AERO.1000(TM)

High Density Metadata Based Transmission Audio/Loudness Platform

LANCASTER, Pa. -- April 16, 2012 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the industry leader for digital television loudness control and upmixing will introduce its most advanced product to date at this year's NAB Show in Las Vegas: The AERO.1000.

The AERO.1000 comprises up to 8 AEROMAX(R) audio processing engines -- each with UPMAX(R) upmixing, up to 8 Dolby(R) decoders and encoders, up to 8 Nielsen Watermark encoders, 3GHz SDI with included video delay -- all in a compact 1RU package.

This is also the first product to feature Linear Acoustic CARBON(TM) Hybrid Processing, a patent-pending hybrid between multiband techniques and metadata control. This new process takes full advantage of the new version of the dynamic range control data already found in the Dolby(R) Digital signal. Broadcasters can choose to keep permanent control over dynamic range where necessary, reserving reversible control for high-quality, trusted programming.

"Broadcasters are understandably focused on compliance right now, but there is a risk of sacrificing sound quality in favor of meter satisfaction," said Tim Carroll, President of Linear Acoustic. "And a happy meter does not necessarily mean a happy viewer. The AERO.1000 provides viewer satisfaction which truly means compliance, and does so without sacrificing the quality of the original content."

The AERO.1000 can handle up to 64 channels of audio -- encoded or baseband -- via AES, SDI, analog, or optional DVB-ASI. Compensating video delay is standard. Dolby encoding and decoding is optionally available on all processing engines, as is Nielsen Watermark encoding.

