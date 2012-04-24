Analog Way releases new website and goes mobile

Analog Way, a leading designer and manufacturer of presentation switchers and image converters, is pleased to announce the release of its new website during ISE 2012. The new website offers improved design and new, useful content for customers. In addition, Analog Way launched mobile versions of the website for optimized access to product information from smartphones.

Analog Way has chosen Integrated Systems Europe 2012 to unveil its new website in booth #3A112. Completely re-designed, the new website offers improved organization to help users quickly find useful information. Users can easily browse Analog Way’s wide range of Mixers & Seamless Switchers, Event Controllers, Scan Converters, Multi-format Converters, Scalers and Interfaces.

The Products section was improved with new comparison charts, application notes, as well as demo and training videos. Pages dedicated to Technical Support offer optimized presentation of firmware and remote control software. White papers on different topics are also available online to answer customers’ recurring questions.

RSS feeds are also available and allow subscription from customers so that they automatically receive alerts on the subjects of their choice.

Last but not least, customers can access key information when they are on an integration project or a live event using the mobile version of the new website, available from any Smartphone.

Mainly focusing on products’ information and resources, the mobile website offers a simplified interface and the organization of elements has been optimized to better fit mobile devices.

Customers still have the choice to switch to the full version of the website from their mobile phone.

