Christie JumpStart Software Solution Launches At ISE 2012

Christie today announced the official launch of its Christie JumpStart content management solution at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Amsterdam. JumpStart makes it easy to put stunning, high resolution content onto a multi-display or tiled digital canvas.

Christie JumpStart targets architectural markets including museums, universities, stadiums, corporate offices and retail stores needing high resolution, reliable content playback across large video walls. Rental stagers will also benefit from JumpStart’s speed and ease of setup, and support for unique display configurations.

“Christie is leading the way in developing simple, user-friendly solutions for integrated, large-format, digital displays,” said Richard Heslett, senior product manager, Business Products, Christie. “Christie JumpStart can be used with any digital display that has up to four inputs, and is the ideal companion for small and medium-sized Christie MicroTiles video walls – giving customers the ability to get the most out of their MicroTiles displays.”

Combining user-friendly JumpStart software with reliable HP hardware, Christie JumpStart enables users to position and play back a wide range of content including video, graphics, applications, Blu-ray and DVD movies, remote video sources, color swatches and text.

When used with Christie MicroTiles, Christie JumpStart communicates directly with the master External Control Unit (ECU), automatically picking the best resolution for the MicroTiles canvas, regardless of shape or cabling layout, and showing the location of every tile so that snapping content into position is a breeze.

Benefits of Christie JumpStart:

* Multi-windowing capabilities including video files, applications and text

* Seamless integration with Christie MicroTiles, automatically optimizing resolution of the Christie MicroTiles display

* Supports non-standard resolutions and independent resolutions

* Simple user interface allows for quick changes and intuitive user controls

* Integrated solution with single PC/software bundle means no additional hardware and no ongoing software costs or licenses

* Positioning and playback of content can be accomplished by seasoned designers and less technical users

* Plays media locally so no external source PCs or movie players are required

* Scheduling of playlists within each content window (scheduling by date is not supported)

Christie JumpStart is now shipping with a three-year warranty and the hardware bundle is backed by HP, providing peace of mind.

Winner of 18 industry awards since debuting in November 2009, Christie MicroTiles are installed throughout the world including Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Bank’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong.