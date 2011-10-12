Roger Beck Moves Up To CTO at Bright Technologies

Reno NV – Bright Technologies, Inc., developer of advanced technology for shared media, has announced the promotion of Roger Beck to chief technology officer from his position as worldwide manager of the Company’s Technical Services Group (TSG).

As CTO, Beck will collaborate with senior management to define and maintain strategies that support Bright’s blueprint for growth and deliver on the Company vision. He will remain well versed in current technology and industry trends while using his technical acumen to uncover, evaluate and develop new concepts and products to satisfy customer demand and strengthen the Company’s competitive edge.

“Roger is a true visionary, a strategic thinker and a strong collaborative leader,” stated Ed Rodriguez, Bright’s chief architect and president. “His leadership drove Bright’s TSG to unprecedented success proving that he is the ideal candidate to research, evaluate and drive the Company’s road-map to growth. His in-depth knowledge of the media and entertainment industry will ensure long-term customer satisfaction; and his expertise in designing and planning complex IT infrastructures will keep Bright ahead of the curve.”

Beck will establish technical standards and ensure adherence for product development. Beck will also be responsible for managing Bright’s technical committees, recruiting and managing the TSG, and overall staff training and motivation.

Beck’s additional duties include prioritizing technology initiatives and issues to achieve current and future business goals. He will oversee sales activities and function as the primary contact for customers and resellers regarding technical questions in the pre-sales process.

“I’m delighted to assume the position of CTO as Bright continues to respond to the requirements of the media and entertainment industry with innovative solutions,” said Beck. “I look forward to serving our worldwide customer base by expanding our staff with talented individuals. I’m honored to earn the confidence of senior management and look forward to the challenges of my new responsibilities.“

Beck began his career with Bright in May 2007 as Senior Systems Engineer. Prior to his appointment as CTO, he served as the Company’s worldwide TSG manager and previously headed up support for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has over 20 years experience in digital infrastructure having held senior IT and service support positions with leading media companies including Pictorion das-werk.

Beck is located in Reno, Nevada, Bright’s world headquarters, and can be reached at 1-775-823-9002 or roger.beck@4bright.com.

About Bright

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media and by 1999 Bright was the first to actually address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed and successfully marketed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced and sophisticated media file server in the industry - specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows: low-latency, high performance, best possible predictability and reliability.

Bright Headquarters: 10405 Double R Blvd, Reno, Nevada, USA. t: +1 775 823 9002 www.4bright.com

Bright Contact: Catrin Beck

+1-775-823-9002 / Catrin.Beck@4Bright.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com