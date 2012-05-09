intoPIX and AXON announce their collaboration on a new series of JPEG 2000 enabled products.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - intoPIX – the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions – and AXON – leading provider of modular broadcast systems - announced today their collaboration in creating a range of new JPEG 2000 enabled broadcast products.

AXON is positioned at the leading edge of technical development within the markets it serves. The majority of AXON’s product portfolio has been developed with a significant customer input, helping to ensure that AXON’s product portfolio remains appropriate to their needs in a dynamic business environment.

“The cooperation with IntoPIX fits perfectly with our strategy to be in this leading edge”, says Rafael Peset Llopis, AXON’s Vice President of Research & Development. “intoPIX’ JPEG 2000 solutions enable us to further develop our long time delay products which are used for time zone compensation, profanity checks and +1/+2 hour channels”.

“We feel honored for being selected as an AXON technology partner”, says Katty Van Mele, intoPIX’ Director of Business Development. “Their leading edge products and advanced modular systems mark a new step for the intoPIX JPEG 2000 technology being applied within the professional broadcast market”.

Both AXON and intoPIX showcased their products during the NAB show in Las Vegas, April 16th through 19th, 2012.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading supplier of image compression technology to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores that enable leading-edge JPEG 2000 image compression, security and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

About AXON

AXON is based in the Netherlands and established in 1987, AXON is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of modular systems and equipment for processing audio and video signals in the broadcast space. AXON is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. More information can be found on www.axon.tv.