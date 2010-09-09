RADIANTGRID PROVIDES FASTER-THAN-REAL-TIME HD TRANSCODING FOR TELEVISA

SAN ÁNGEL, MEXICO — RadiantGrid Technologies (IBC Stand 8.D29), developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, and Artec, a leading broadcast systems integrator specializing in post production and digital video facilities, are bringing RadiantGrid’s faster-than-real-time HD transcoding capabilities to Televisa, a leading provider of Spanish-speaking TV programming across the globe. The RadiantGridTM Platform has been implemented at Televisa’s San Ángel facility.

San Ángel is where all of Televisa’s popular telenovelas, news magazine and variety/game show programs are filmed and produced. The programs are edited on-site using Avid nonlinear editing systems. The RadiantGrid Platform connects to the facility’s Avid ISIS shared storage, receiving content, transcoding and distributing it to the Protele facility for archival and other workflows. The ability of RadiantGrid’s TrueGridTM transcoding technology to handle the conversion of HD files faster than real time made it the best choice for solving this challenge.

“Artec has been a leading provider of products to the broadcast, post-production and digital cinema markets for more than 10 years, so it was a logical step for RadiantGrid to partner with them to help expand our offerings in Mexico,” says Hank Frecon, managing director, sales and solutions, RadiantGrid. “We are happy to see that market leaders in the region like Televisa are incorporating our products into their workflow. RadiantGrid’s TrueGrid technology helps to expedite the process of working with large HD files, resulting in transcode times that are many times faster than typical transcoding software, with minimal manual management.”

The RadiantGrid Platform is being used to convert Avid Op-Atom MXF files to QuickTime DVCPRO-HD files. RadiantGrid’s TrueGrid™ transcoding technology allows source content to be transcoded in parallel across all available transcoding resources, helping to speed up the transcoding process.

“As more and more broadcasters and production houses move to file-based workflows, Artec wants to ensure that we are providing our customers with the best solutions available,” says Artec President Jamie Tovar. “RadiantGrid is a great addition to a file-based workflow in that it is able to handle the transcoding of a variety of file formats, faster than the typical software, allowing our customers to meet tight deadlines.”