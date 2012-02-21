Small Tree Unveils Free Storage System Performance App at NRB 2012

Small Tree has unveiled STREAMS Counter, a storage system performance application utility, at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. Free to download on Small Tree's website at www.small-tree.com, and understanding of how critical I/O performance is to post-production professionals, STREAMS Counter will allow creative professionals to test their existing storage system to determine how many concurrent video streams they can reliably run before experiencing a dip in performance.

"There are several considerations that go into architecting a high performance shared storage solution that provides the expected performance for post-production workflows and nothing is more frustrating than having a post project delayed by slow rendering speeds or dropped frames," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "Our easy-to-use performance application utility will give post facility operators critical information to determine whether they should consider another storage solution or if what they're currently using meets their workflow needs."

STREAMS Counter is a shared storage system performance application utility testing the number of video streams properly supported in real-time editing environment. Small Tree will provide a demonstration of the app's capabilities to visitors attending NRB 2012 in Nashville.

For more information on STREAMS Counter, or any of Small Tree's Ethernet-based shared storage solutions, visit www.Small-Tree.com or @smalltreecomm.