Small Tree to Deliver Workshop Presentation on Networking and Shared Storage During NRB 2012

Steve Modica, chief technology officer at Small Tree and a former veteran of Silicon Graphics (SGI), will provide a 30 minute workshop presentation on upcoming trends in networking and shared storage at NRB 2012 in Nashville later this month. The workshop is scheduled for Monday, February 20th from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the TFWM Pavilion.

During the workshop, Modica will offer insight to religious broadcast professionals on improving their post-production workflow with common video editing software applications such as Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere and Avid Media Composer.

"There are number of excellent editing applications available to post-production professionals, but to maximize the effectiveness of those tools, facilities must create a workflow environment in which multiple editors can access media simultaneously without there being a drag on the server," Modica said. "Ethernet's ubiquity, along with the continued migration to 10 Gigabit Ethernet, offers cost-efficient alternatives to help meet increasingly tight deadlines."

Workshop attendees will learn what networking and shared storage trends to look out for in 2012, including FCoE (Fibre Channel over Ethernet), as well how Apple's Thunderbolt can be integrated into their workflow.

