RSG Media Systems Signs Discovery Communications For New Digital Ad Sales Product: Zoox™

NEW YORK – RSG Media Systems (www.rsgmedia.com), a leading provider of software applications for the media & entertainment industry and digital publishers, has signed a multi-year deal with Discovery Communications, the world’s number one nonfiction media company that is home to great brands including Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet, as a user of Zoox™, RSG Media’s new digital ad sales software services. The product will help companies like Discovery fully maximize their digital advertising inventory.

With Zoox, Discovery will deploy a suite of tools allowing the company’s digital ad sales teams to automate their sales planning and proposal building, as well as help track and organize deals. Additional Zoox™ capabilities include:

· Managing and publishing new products, including video and mobile, to sales;

· Flexible mapping of rate cards and product pricing to specific events, periods or quarters;

· Product and inventory data analysis; and

· Automated pricing guidance for revenue optimization.

“Digital publishers’ ad operations teams have been suffering for years without the proper tools to enable the expansion of their business. RSG Media is making a significant investment to develop flexible digital products that address the most acute sales planning pain points regarding product, pricing and inventory.” said Katherine Strieder, Vice President, Digital Services for RSG Media Systems. “With the implementation of Zoox™, we look forward to delivering a product that supports Discovery Communications’ digital ad sales team.”

For more information on Zoox™, go to http://www.rsgmedia.com/products/zoox™-digital-media-tools/zoox™-digital-media-tools.aspx

About RSG Media Systems

RSG Media Systems (www.rsgmedia.com)creates software products to manage and monetize media properties. The company’s products, including Rights Logic®, a rights and royalty management tool, Planit™ an ad sales proposal management system and AdVant™, optimizing ad sales revenue software designed to assist media, entertainment, cable and broadcast companies in maximizing revenue. RSG Media Systems also designs strategies and implements custom technology solutions to meet its clients’ needs. Established in 1985, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About Discovery Communications:

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 180 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Discovery HD, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. Discovery Networks International distributes 20 international brands, reaching nearly 970 million cumulative subscribers with programming available in 38 languages. For more information please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

