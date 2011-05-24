Lab X Technologies Ships 1Gig AVB Ethernet Switch, Titanium 411

ROCHESTER, New York – With a successful introduction of its Titanium 411 1GB Audio Video Bridging (AVB) Ethernet Switch at Integrated Systems Europe 2011 in Amsterdam, Lab X Technologies today announced the first shipments of the switch have been delivered to AV manufacturers around the world. Supporting IEEE 802.1 Ethernet AVB, the switch is ideal for installed and live sound, including networked line arrays and speaker clusters, remote-networked equipment and on-stage, and FOH applications, among others.

Designed to meet the needs of highly demanding AV-networking applications, Titanium 411 utilizes ruggedized connectors, industry standard SFP-supporting long haul fiber, plus flexible copper port and mounting options, capable of handling hundreds of AV media streams per AVB port.

Lab X’s Titanium 411 boasts four rear-mount 1GB RJ45 copper interfaces using locking EtherConTM connectors, along with an SFP slot to accommodate standard fiber modules or additional copper interfaces, and network activity LED lights on the front and back of the unit. The Titanium 411 features the FlexiPort™ 1GB locking copper network interface, which can either be mounted on a rear or front panel for easy access. The unit’s ruggedized internal power supply is also connected with a locking PowerConTM connector.

“Titanium 411 is the solution industry professionals have been waiting for – this ruggedized switch is specifically designed for the demanding needs of touring and installed AV networked systems,” stated Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “We are proud to bring the first AVB enabled switch to market and play a critical role in the expansion the next generation of Ethernet connectivity – Audio Video Bridging.”

For more information, please visit Lab X Technologies at http://www.labxtechnologies.com.

About Lab X Technologies

Founded in 1996, Lab X Technologies, LLC is a Rochester, NY based engineering design firm recognized as a global leader in digital AV transport and network connectivity, with extensive experience in applying Audio Video Bridging (AVB), A-Net®, CobraNet, Dante™, EtherSound™, MADI and other audio networking standards.

Lab X partners with leading manufacturers to accelerate product development cycles and enable digital network interoperability by providing IP design platforms (included AVB), augmenting internal design teams, providing pre-engineered connectivity modules, developing innovative product concepts, and producing complete turnkey custom solutions.

