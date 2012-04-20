NAB 2012 Coverage: Mark Aitken interview
Aitken develops and oversees the technology strategy for Sinclair’s station group in the areas of HD news migration, Mobile Video deployment and broadcast spectrum advocacy. Here he discusses where the industry is headed in terms of technology, Mobile DTV deployments, and what can be expected from the upcoming broadcast spectrum auctions
