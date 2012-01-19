Digital Alert Systems' Robust R198 Multichannel AES Switch Eases Handling and Switching of EAS Signals

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Jan. 18, 2012 -- Digital Alert Systems today announced the release of the new R198 multichannel AES switch/convertor, which converts an incoming analog source to digital AES audio and distributes it to four different AES switches. The R198 enables users to convert a stereo analog signal into AES and seamlessly switch it in and out of four other AES program streams, making the solution ideal for older Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) without native AES support and for facilities looking to add digital program streams.

"With its unique integrated functionality, the R198 replaces numerous discrete components; reduces the cost and complexity of installation; and offers a simple, easy-to-use solution for converting to AES audio and switching digital audio streams," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics. "Several other products offer one or two aspects of this product's functionality, but none combines all in a single compact package."

In a 1-RU chassis, the R198 integrates functionality that otherwise could require up to seven separate products, including an A-to-D converter, a four-channel distribution amp, four seamless AES switches, and a network control module. In replacing these systems, the unit eliminates wiring mazes, lowers rack-space requirements, and reduces the number of necessary power supplies and connections.

The R198 features a built-in Web server and therefore can be configured and operated from any standard Web browser on any standard platform. Once the system is configured, each channel switch on the R198 is controllable over a standard TCP/IP network connection or via GPIs, making it easy to use over a network or directly interfaced with other broadcast equipment such as automation and older EAS gear. When the R198 is coupled with a Digital Alert Systems DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform, all the channel control is accomplished over a simple TCP/IP network connection.

Available at a list price of $2,295, the fully self-contained R198 unit comes with a power cable, a two-year warranty, and the backing of Digital Alert Systems, a division of Monroe Electronics.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

