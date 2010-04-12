AUDIO-TECHNICA U.S. OFFERS 5-YEAR WARRANTY ON SELECTED BROADCAST & PRODUCTION PRODUCTS

— Warranty is effective for all applicable products purchased from an authorized Audio-Technica U.S. dealer on or after January 1, 2010 —

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a world leader in transducer technology, announces a new five-year warranty for selected A-T Broadcast & Production Products. This warranty includes some of Audio-Technica’s most popular offerings for the broadcast and production market sectors — numerous shotgun, stereo, handheld and gooseneck mics in the product range are all eligible. The announcement was made by Greg Pinto, Audio-Technica U.S. Vice President of Marketing, and underscores A-T’s ongoing commitment to its broadcast solutions and unparalleled dedication to its end users. “These are extremely durable, high-performance microphones,” said Pinto. He continued: “Their durability has been proven by the use of thousands of Broadcast & Production microphones spanning two decades in summer and winter game climates as well as by our own rigorous environmental testing procedures. We are confident that these microphones will live up to the promise of our extended warranty.”

Eligible models include Audio-Technica’s new BP4001 Cardioid and BP4002 Omnidirectional Dynamic Interview Microphones. Also included are AT8004 and AT8004L Omnidirectional Dynamic Interview Microphones; AT8010 Omnidirectional Condenser Microphone; AT8031 and AT8033 Cardioid Condenser Microphones; AT8015, AT8035, AT875R, AT897, BP4071, BP4071L and BP4073 Line + Gradient Condenser Microphones; BP4027 and BP4029 Stereo Shotgun Microphones; BP4025 and AT8022 X/Y Stereo Microphones; AT849 Stereo Boundary Microphone; and AT808G Subcardioid Dynamic Console Microphone.

This warranty is effective for all applicable products purchased from an authorized Audio-Technica U.S. dealer on or after January 1, 2010. Please visit www.au dio-technica.com for more information.