Wowza Announces Inaugural Support for Windows Azure Media Services

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- April 16, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems, LLC, the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company, today announced that Wowza(R) customers will have the option of delivering audio and video content using Wowza Media Server(R) 3 running in the newly announced Windows Azure Media Services.

"Wowza has rapidly become a popular and affordable option for delivering content to any screen," said Sudheer Sirivara, senior director of Windows Azure Media Services at Microsoft Corp. "With Wowza providing an inaugural offering for Windows Azure Media Services, customers will have multiple options to streamline their 'any screen' media workflow as part of pre-built, pre-configured, ready-to-consume services that dynamically scale to meet their needs."

The award-winning Wowza platform will initially support on-demand streaming on Windows Azure Media Services, with any-screen delivery to Adobe(R) Flash(R), Apple(R) iPhone(R) and iPad(R), Android(TM), Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and other media player technologies and devices. The integration of Wowza Media Server with Windows Azure Media Services will allow customers to make instant use of the automatic scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Windows Azure to build out audio and video streaming products for their end users.

"Wowza is always seeking new solutions to help customers simplify their audio and video delivery workflows," said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and cofounder of Wowza Media Systems. "Our relationship with Microsoft gives customers the ability to immediately deploy Wowza Media Server in a highly scalable and ready-to-use Windows Azure video workflow that provides a broad set of encoding, DRM, streaming, and CDN choices, all paid for with a single affordable monthly bill."

Wowza Media Server is expected to be available for public preview on Windows Azure later this year.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (www.wowza.com) is the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording, and video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises, and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computer, mobile phone, or home TV. More than 100,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government, and Internet commerce have deployed Wowza Media Server software to date. Wowza is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo.

Wowza and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Wowza Media Systems, LLC.

