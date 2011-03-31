INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES (IMT) BRINGS EXPERT INSIGHT TO THE STAGE AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

Leading Industry Professionals to Discuss "Efficiency in Broadcast Technology" at The Vitec Group's Live Event Area

LAS VEGAS,MARCH 31, 2011 - Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will offer several presentations featuring industry experts discussing "Efficiency in Broadcast Technology" in The Vitec Group's Live Event Area during the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The Vitec Group Live Event Area is located at Booth C6428 in the Central Hall.

"We are happy to be given the opportunity to share expert insight on such an important and relevant topic amongst our peers and industry professionals who will be in attendance at the 2011 NAB Show," says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. "IMT is committed to providing more efficient operations and solutions to the broadcast industry and we look forward to these informative presentations."

With the economic and engineering challenges broadcasters face today, IMT is focused on providing efficient technologies that enable broadcasters to optimize the performance and extend the lives of their existing systems and adapt to changes in technology gradually and cost effectively. As broadcasters continue to look at ways to bring down costs, including investment in new equipment and technologies, developing products that are value based, delivering higher performance, and offering rich features with low cost of ownership and maintenance are all very important.

The following is a list of IMT's presentations, along with the dates and times:

Monday, April 11, 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, "Efficiency in Broadcast Technology"

Featuring: Keith Blaisdell, Broadcast Director of Technology

Tuesday, April 12, 11:00 am - 11:30 am, "Efficiency in Broadcast Technology"

Featuring: Keith Blaisdell, Broadcast Director of Technology

Keith Blaisdell is a veteran of the television broadcast industry having worked in every facet of local broadcast television including engineering and newsroom operations, microwave and satellite transmission. His experience encompasses more than two decades working first as a field photojournalist, producer, news operations manager across engineering and news departments, assistant news director and news director. He has designed, developed and implemented multiple region wide microwave systems. Mr. Blaisdell is a recognized industry expert in broadcast operations and workflow strategies. Keith's teams have been multiple recipients of TV Technology Awards, while his personal work has won numerous Associated Press Awards, six National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy awards in the areas of General News, Individual Craft-Photography, Spot News Coverage and Best Newscast.

Wednesday, April 13, 11:30 am - 12: 00 pm, "Efficiency in Broadcast Technology"

Featuring: John Payne IV, Vice President of Technology, Integrated Microwave Technologies

John Payne IV holds a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California. While at USC, John worked at Stanford University on a small satellite development program that successfully launched on the Space Shuttle. While at Stanford, John worked at Space Systems Loral as a Communication System Engineer. In 1996, John joined Nucomm where he led product development and product realization. The products John developed were key to Nucomm's growth during the BAS transition. In 2007, Nucomm was acquired by The Vitec Group where John took on the role of Vice President of Engineering. During this time John lead the development of IMT's successful government radio line development. He developed the smallest and most advanced radio line in the world. This radio line was key to IMT's penetration into the government market place. Currently John is VP of Technology responsible for identifying and integrating new technologies. John has written numerous white papers on various digital television topics.

Throughout the NAB Show, various Vitec Group brands will share the same Live Event Area stage and feature presentations from leading industry professionals.

The agenda and guest speakers at the events may be subject to change. For up to the minute information about this exclusive event, and to register for any of the sessions, please visit www.vitecliveevent.com.