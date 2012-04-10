Triveni Digital Launches New Cloud-Based GuideBuilder(R) PSIP and Mobile DTV Generation Service

Worry-Free PSIP and M/H Management Tool Decreases Maintenance and Costs of Metadata Generation

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 10, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that it will showcase a new cloud-based version of its popular GuideBuilder(R) metadata generation system at the 2012 NAB Show. This new version of GuideBuilder leverages a Web-based GUI, centralized control and management capabilities, and a new network-based PSIP carousel download service to provide broadcasters with a low-maintenance, cost-effective method for generating the required PSIP elements of the ATSC signal.

By eliminating hardware infrastructure costs, the cloud-based GuideBuilder service reduces a broadcaster's overall power and operational expenses. The turnkey solution handles listing inputs for both legacy ATSC and ATSC M/H, enabling users to deliver accurate PSIP data for DTV services on TVs and mobile DTV-enabled PCs, smartphones, and tablet devices -- all from a single, unified platform.

"The cloud-based version of GuideBuilder is an exciting new solution that allows broadcasters to manage program metadata information reliably without the added costs and maintenance associated with a local solution," said Ralph Bachofen, Vice President of Sales, Head of Marketing, Triveni Digital. "Because it is built on a centralized architecture, we can actively control the system with or on behalf of the broadcaster, so the customer can focus on other important tasks."

The new network-based PSIP carousel download service easily integrates with leading MPEG-2 encoders and multiplexers, creating a seamless installation without interrupting daily operations. Broadcasters can import program data from a wide variety of traffic systems, automation systems, and commercial listing services, as well as manually added program information or customized data. Through an intuitive, Web-based interface, multiple users can simultaneously access and manage program event information from any location. This high-performance, fully redundant solution stores program data on a virtual cloud and reduces a broadcaster's maintenance by providing 24/7 support from a centralized architecture. Mobile ATSC M/H signaling and ESG data can be carouselled using an open interface, for which most leading multiplexor vendors have announced support.

The cloud-based GuideBuilder service can be used in a wide variety of configurations, ranging from a single low-power station, a duopoly, or to multiple stations as part of a group environment, offering unlimited scalability as business needs grow.

More information about the GuideBuilder system and other Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

